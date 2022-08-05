Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $188.82. 561,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,958,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

