Summitry LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277,550 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.5% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $58,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,099. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

