Summitry LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. 561,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

