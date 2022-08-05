Summitry LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summitry LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 141,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

