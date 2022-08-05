Summitry LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.7% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

