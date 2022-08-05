Summitry LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,146 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 438,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,974. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

