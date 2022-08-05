Summitry LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 12,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,602. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

