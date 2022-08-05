Summitry LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summitry LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 4.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $68,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.63. 22,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

