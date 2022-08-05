Summitry LLC Purchases 3,766 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 2.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $44,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.34. 18,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,065. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

