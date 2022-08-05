Summitry LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR remained flat at $89.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,181. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

