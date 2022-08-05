Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $890,782.55

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $890,782.55 and $1,068.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,489,398 coins and its circulating supply is 46,789,398 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

