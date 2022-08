Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 17591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

See Also

