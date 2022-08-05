Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

