Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Stock Down 2.7 %

SUN opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.49. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

