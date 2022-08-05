Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Sunrun stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,143. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 462,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

