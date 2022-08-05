Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Stories

