SuperFarm Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002510 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000394 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

