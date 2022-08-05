Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Shares of SUP opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.98.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.