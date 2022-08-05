Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,583,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,957.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,696.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,583,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,957.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.