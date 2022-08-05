Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Neutral

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. 319,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,615,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $69.81.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,388 shares of company stock worth $19,862,553. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

