Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.86.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

