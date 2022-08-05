Swop Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,164.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $31,164.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,497,910 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,152 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

