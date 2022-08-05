Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.10

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.10 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.07). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 558,193 shares.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £228.87 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.28.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Simon Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($21,811.05).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.