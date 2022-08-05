Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74, RTT News reports. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.