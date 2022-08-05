Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74, RTT News reports. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Synaptics Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.