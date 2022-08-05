Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Synaptics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Stock Down 2.8 %

SYNA stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 672,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

