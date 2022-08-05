Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.93. 9,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

