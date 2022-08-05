Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lifted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

