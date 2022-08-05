Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.11 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.11 EPS.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.