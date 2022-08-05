Synthetify Tops 24 Hour Volume of $108,414.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $914,716.85 and approximately $108,414.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Synthetify
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Buying and Selling Synthetify
