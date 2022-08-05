TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $167,475.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

