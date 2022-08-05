Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $9.03 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.84. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,076. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.