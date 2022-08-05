Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.42. 479,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,356,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

