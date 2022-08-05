Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.