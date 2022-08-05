Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 6.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. 23,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,431,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $413.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,919,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,360,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at $275,172,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,919,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,360,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,437 shares of company stock valued at $24,948,307. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 129.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $11,193,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

