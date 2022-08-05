Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,561. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 724.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

