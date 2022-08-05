Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
TEDU opened at $5.60 on Monday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.57.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
