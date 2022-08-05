Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) traded up 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 163,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 73,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tarku Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.