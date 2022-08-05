Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Down 0.1%

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.20). Approximately 215,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 272,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.50 ($5.20).
Tarsus Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.
About Tarsus Group
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
