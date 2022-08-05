Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT Lowered to €15.30

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.98) to €15.30 ($15.77) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Technip Energies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.