Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.57. 320,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

