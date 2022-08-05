Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 965,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 359,544 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 229,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

