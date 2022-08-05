Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,540. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

