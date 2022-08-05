Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,200. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

