Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,391. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.