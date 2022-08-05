Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after buying an additional 3,495,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 699,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548,826. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

