Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.36. 115,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

