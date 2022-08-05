Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 20,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

