Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $486,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MQT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,150. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

