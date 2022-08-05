Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,723,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,034,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,570. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

