Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

CMI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.