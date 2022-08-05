Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,720. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

